Left Menu

Rugby-France's Galthie to coach British Barbarians against England in June

The rest will be French players who have not qualified for the semi-finals of the (Top 14) championship." France are on an eight-game winning streak under Galthie, the most notable of which was the 40-25 victory against New Zealand last November.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:51 IST
Rugby-France's Galthie to coach British Barbarians against England in June
  • Country:
  • France

France coach Fabien Galthie will lock horns with his England counterpart Eddie Jones when he takes charge of the British Barbarians at Twickenham in June. Galthie led France to their first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010 this year as Les Bleus beat England 25-13 in their final match.

"I was contacted by the British Barbarians after (France beat) the All Blacks (last November) to play England on June 19," Galthie told a news conference on Wednesday. "It's a great honour. I have been asked to coach George Kruis, Danny Care, Finn Russell, Ngani Laumape, Cheslin Kolbe, Semi Radradra... The rest will be French players who have not qualified for the semi-finals of the (Top 14) championship."

France are on an eight-game winning streak under Galthie, the most notable of which was the 40-25 victory against New Zealand last November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022