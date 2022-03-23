Left Menu

Soccer-UK PM Johnson backs creation of independent regulator

Conservative lawmaker Tracey Crouch, who led a fan-led review of governance in English soccer, said earlier this month that the establishment of an independent regulator is likely to become government legislation this year. "I do agree with my honourable friend who's just conducted a review on the matter that we should indeed have an independent regulator for football," Johnson told the parliament on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:21 IST
Soccer-UK PM Johnson backs creation of independent regulator

British prime minister Boris Johnson has backed the creation of an independent regulator in English football to deal with the game's finances, club ownership and corporate governance. Conservative lawmaker Tracey Crouch, who led a fan-led review of governance in English soccer, said earlier this month that the establishment of an independent regulator is likely to become government legislation this year.

"I do agree with my honourable friend who's just conducted a review on the matter that we should indeed have an independent regulator for football," Johnson told the parliament on Wednesday. Former sports minister Crouch conducted the review with experts looking into problems in the game following fan protests over lower league clubs going into administration and controversial plans from the top clubs like the proposed breakaway European Super League.

The move would weaken the powers of the Premier League and other leagues and the Football Association to govern the game. Crouch published her review last November, which was comprised of 47 recommendations including greater fan engagement in decision-making processes and for a "transfer tax" to be paid to lower league clubs.

Also among the recommendations in the report are a 'golden share' for club fans, giving them a veto over certain issues, and the creation of 'shadow boards' made up of supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022