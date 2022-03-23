Andrew Tye joins Lucknow Super Giants as replacement for injured Mark Wood

Lucknow Super Giants have signed Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming Indian Premier League, it was announced on Wednesday The announcement was made via an IPL media advisory.

Wood suffered an elbow injury during England's first Test against West Indies earlier this month.

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 27 IPL matches and has picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of Rs 1 crore.

LSG – who will be making their IPL debut this season – will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium here. The IPL-15 begins with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26. Tye, who was with Rajasthan Royals earlier, had left the IPL midway last season due to personal reasons.

