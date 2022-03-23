Left Menu

IPL 2022: LSG sign Andrew Tye as replacement for injured Mark Wood

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Australia pacer Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:55 IST
Australia pacer Andrew Tye (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Australia pacer Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Wood suffered an elbow injury during England's first Test against West Indies earlier this month.

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 27 IPL matches & has picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of Rs 1 Crore. IPL 2022 will start from March 26 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off in the first clash.

LSG, who will be making their IPL debut this season, will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

