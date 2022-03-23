Union Bank of India on Wednesday said it has launched another set of its next-gen MSME-focused branches.

The Union MSME First Branches (UMFB’s) are present at 25 locations across the country, taking the total number of such branches to 50 locations pan-India, it said.

The bank had earlier launched 25 MSME-focused branches which resulted in enhanced customer experience and quantity of business generated.

*** ICICI Bank partners Chennai Super Kings to launch co-branded credit card * ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced that it has launched a co-branded credit card in partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The 'Chennai Super Kings ICICI Bank Credit Card' has been especially designed with a range of exclusive privileges for millions of cricket fans of the iconic team, the bank said.

The new card is another addition to an exclusive set of co-branded credit cards to sports enthusiasts to connect with their favourite teams as well as avail benefits of a credit card.

Four years ago, ICICI Bank had launched a co-branded credit card with Manchester United, a professional football club of England.

*** Muthoot Finance launches initiative for selected distinguished artists, kin * Muthoot Finance, India's largest gold loan NBFC, on Wednesday said it has launched an initiative in Chennai providing financial assistance in the form of a monthly pension to selected distinguished artists, writers, their widows and other dependents who may be facing indigent circumstances for sustaining their lives.

This is a part of the company's CSR initiative on the account of Remembrance Day of M G George Muthoot.

Muthoot Snehasammanam is a CSR initiative by Muthoot Finance. It provides much needed support to senior artists and performers who are unable to continue performing in their respective fields because of various factors.

