Cricket-Bangladesh thrash South Africa by nine wickets to win ODI series

Taskin took 5-35 in nine overs to rip the guts out of the South African innings after the home team won the toss and elected to bat. He claimed key wickets to ensure a steady procession of home batsmen, with Janneman Malan top scoring with 39.

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Taskin Ahmed took five wickets and captain Tamim Iqbal followed up with an unbeaten 87 as Bangladesh cruised to a nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa in the final one day international on Wednesday to complete a 2-1 series win. Bangladesh recovered from a seven-wicket thrashing in the second match to produce a dominant performance on Wednesday as they secured their first series win in South Africa.

South Africa were bowled out for 154 in 37 overs with Bangladesh then romping to the victory target in the 27th over. Taskin took 5-35 in nine overs to rip the guts out of the South African innings after the home team won the toss and elected to bat.

He claimed key wickets to ensure a steady procession of home batsmen, with Janneman Malan top scoring with 39. Bangladesh then bludgeoned the South African bowling with Tamin hitting his match-winning innings in 82 balls. The first wicket partnership of 127 with Litton Das (48) took Bangladesh to the cusp of victory and veteran Shakib Al Hasan (18 not out) helped get them over the line.

The teams next meet in a two-match test series, starting in Durban on March 31. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

