Left Menu

History for Bangladesh with 1st ODI series win in SAfrica

Bangladesh clinched its first one-day series in South Africa with a convincing nine-wicket win in the deciding game on Wednesday.Bangladesh won the series 2-1 after bowling South Africa out for 154 and then providing an even more compelling batting performance to reach 156-1 in only 26.3 overs.Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was 87 not out to see his team home and to history at SuperSport Park.

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:18 IST
History for Bangladesh with 1st ODI series win in SAfrica
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Bangladesh clinched its first one-day series in South Africa with a convincing nine-wicket win in the deciding game on Wednesday.

Bangladesh won the series 2-1 after bowling South Africa out for 154 and then providing an even more compelling batting performance to reach 156-1 in only 26.3 overs.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was 87 not out to see his team home and to history at SuperSport Park. Bangladesh had broken new ground by winning its first ODI against South Africa in South Africa in the series' first game.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed put Bangladesh on course in the decider with his 5-35 to rip the heart out of South Africa's batting, where opener Janneman Malan top-scored for the home team with 39.

Tamim and Litton Das (48) put on a 127-run opening stand that ensured Bangladesh would win.

Das' exit just before his half-century made little difference and the experienced Shakib Al Hasan (18 not out) slapped a square cut for four off South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to seal the victory.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo and bowling coach Allan Donald are both South African. Domingo is a former South Africa coach and Donald was one of South Africa's best fast bowlers. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022