Sports News Roundup: Magic deal Warriors their third straight loss; Sharks hand Flames rare home loss and more

Factbox-Sport-High-profile players who retired early

Following the retirement of Australian world number one Ash Barty at 25, here is a list of high-profile tennis players and other sportspeople who called time on their careers at a young age. KIM CLIJSTERS (TENNIS)

NHL roundup: Sharks hand Flames rare home loss

Alexander Barabanov and Logan Couture each scored within a 28-second span in the third period to spark a 4-3 comeback win for the San Jose Sharks over the host Calgary Flames on Tuesday. It was a rare home loss for the Flames, who were 15-1-2 in their previous 18 home games. The Sharks have won all three games against Calgary this season. San Jose has dominated the rivalry in recent years, with a 12-3-0 record over the last 15 meetings.

Motor racing-Alpine have no excuses in new F1 era, says Alonso

Alpine will have no excuses for below-par performances in Formula One's new era, where a radical rules overhaul and the introduction of a lower budget cap are aimed at producing closer racing, double world champion Fernando Alonso said. The 40-year-old Spaniard returned to Formula One last year with the British-based team who, as Renault, took him to his titles in 2005 and 2006 and are hoping to challenge for wins again.

Figure skating-Russian teen Valieva to return at domestic team event

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will return to competition at the Channel One Trophy in Saransk this weekend, just over a month after a doping controversy marred the 15-year-old's campaign at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Valieva missed out on a medal in the women's singles in Beijing after she had been cleared to compete despite testing positive for a banned substance in late December.

U.S. basketball player detained by Russia in good condition -State Dept

Detained American basketball player Brittney Griner was found to be in good condition by a U.S. Embassy official in Moscow who was granted access to her on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Griner, an Olympic gold medalist and All-Star player, has been detained in a Russian prison during a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Soccer-Ricketts family defend diversity record after fan backlash over Chelsea bid

Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family, who are among a number bidders hoping to buy Premier League club Chelsea, declared that "diversity is central to our values" after a fan backlash over previous racist remarks. The reaction was in response to leaked emails from 2019 in which American businessman Joe Ricketts described Muslims as his "enemy". Sources close to the deal have told Reuters Joe has nothing to do with the Chelsea offer, with his son Tom fronting it.

Tennis-'I am spent': World number one Barty goes out on top

Ash Barty sent shockwaves around the tennis world on Wednesday when she abruptly announced her retirement at the peak of her game and just two months after claiming a third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Citing the fulfilment of her tennis goals and fatigue with life on the Tour, the 25-year-old world number one walks away with 15 titles to her name, the last coming at Melbourne Park where she ended Australia's 44-year wait for a home champion.

Swimming-FINA bans Russian, Belarusian athletes from 2022 world championships

FINA has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from this year's world championships in Budapest following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, swimming's global governing body said on Wednesday. FINA had last month called off the World Junior Swimming Championships that were set to take place in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan.

Tennis-Reaction to world number one Ash Barty's retirement

Following is reaction to Australia's world number one Ash Barty's retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25. AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

NBA roundup: Magic deal Warriors their third straight loss

Mo Bamba hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 52.2 seconds left and the host Orlando Magic handed the Golden State Warriors their third straight loss with a 94-90 comeback victory on Tuesday night. Following the Warriors' unsuccessful coach's challenge for a shooting foul, Franz Wagner hit three free throws with 13.2 seconds remaining for a 92-88 lead for the Magic. The rookie out of Michigan added a dunk off an inbounds play moments later to complete the scoring. Wagner finished with 18 points.

