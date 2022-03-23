Swiss Open: Saina Nehwal defeats Yaelle Hoyaux; Parupalli Kashyap wins against Enogat Roy

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday entered into the second round of the ongoing Swiss Open, here at St. Jakobshalle, Basel. Playing at court 2, Nehwal defeated Spain's Yaelle Hoyaux in straight games 21-8, 21-13, in a match that lasted for 31 minutes.

Apart from her, shuttler Parupalli Kashyap also won his men's singles clash and stormed into the next round. Kashyap won against France's Enogat Roy in straight games 21-17, 21-9, in a match that lasted for 38 minutes.

Earlier, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Denmark's Mads Christophersen to enter the second round. However, Shuttler Malvika Bansod lost in her women's singles clash against France's Qi Xuefei. The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the first-round clash against the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.

Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy were defeated by fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France in straight-sets 13-21, 9-21 in 33 minutes. Later in the day, two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu will be facing Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in her women's singles clash. (ANI)

