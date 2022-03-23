Left Menu

Swiss Open: Saina Nehwal defeats Yaelle Hoyaux; Parupalli Kashyap wins against Enogat Roy

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday entered into the second round of the ongoing Swiss Open, here at St. Jakobshalle, Basel.

ANI | Basel | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:43 IST
Swiss Open: Saina Nehwal defeats Yaelle Hoyaux; Parupalli Kashyap wins against Enogat Roy
Shuttler Saina Nehwal (Photo/ Badminton Association of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday entered into the second round of the ongoing Swiss Open, here at St. Jakobshalle, Basel. Playing at court 2, Nehwal defeated Spain's Yaelle Hoyaux in straight games 21-8, 21-13, in a match that lasted for 31 minutes.

Apart from her, shuttler Parupalli Kashyap also won his men's singles clash and stormed into the next round. Kashyap won against France's Enogat Roy in straight games 21-17, 21-9, in a match that lasted for 38 minutes.

Earlier, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Denmark's Mads Christophersen to enter the second round. However, Shuttler Malvika Bansod lost in her women's singles clash against France's Qi Xuefei. The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the first-round clash against the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.

Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy were defeated by fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France in straight-sets 13-21, 9-21 in 33 minutes. Later in the day, two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu will be facing Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in her women's singles clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022