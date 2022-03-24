Left Menu

Soccer-British govt amends licence to allow Chelsea to sell tickets

Chelsea will not receive any revenue from the ticket sales, the statement added, with all proceeds going to relevant competition organisers. "Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK's sanctions list for his links to (Russian president) Vladimir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced," sports minister Nigel Huddleston said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 01:27 IST
The British government has amended Chelsea's special licence to allow supporters to access tickets to away games, cup games and women's fixtures, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Wednesday. Chelsea will not receive any revenue from the ticket sales, the statement added, with all proceeds going to relevant competition organisers.

"Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK's sanctions list for his links to (Russian president) Vladimir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced," sports minister Nigel Huddleston said. "I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible."

