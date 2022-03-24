Soccer-British govt amends licence to allow Chelsea to sell tickets
Chelsea will not receive any revenue from the ticket sales, the statement added, with all proceeds going to relevant competition organisers. "Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK's sanctions list for his links to (Russian president) Vladimir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced," sports minister Nigel Huddleston said.
