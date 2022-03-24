Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-British govt amends licence to allow Chelsea to sell tickets

Chelsea supporters will be able to buy tickets to away games, cup games and women's fixtures after the British government amended the club's special licence, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Wednesday. Chelsea will not receive any revenue from the ticket sales, the DCMS added, with all proceeds going to relevant competition organisers.

NFL transaction roundup: CB Rashaan Melvin returns to Panthers

Carolina Panthers cornerback Rashaan Melvin agreed to terms on a one-year contract on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Melvin, who is expected to provide veteran leadership among the club's core of young cornerbacks. Melvin, 32, is six years older than the next oldest cornerback on the team (Donte Jackson).

Tennis-Barty retires with no regrets and heaps of adulation

Ash Barty's decision to retire at the very top of her game, on her own terms and with absolutely no regrets stunned the world of tennis, but the overwhelming reactions were of support and admiration for the 25-year-old Australian. While the likes of Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal continue to chase Grand Slam titles, defying age and injuries, Barty's declaration that she has achieved everything she set out to in the sport stands in sharp contrast.

Tennis-Barty's retirement presents shock twist for world number two Swiatek

World number two Iga Swiatek was shocked to learn she could receive an automatic move to the top of the rankings after three-times Grand Slam winner Ash Barty made the sudden decision to retire. The 2020 French Open champion rolled into Miami this week on a hot streak after defeating Greek Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1 in the Indian Wells final and winning in Doha in February, and said it had been her goal to chase Barty's spot at the top.

U.S. basketball player detained by Russia in good condition -State Dept

Detained American basketball player Brittney Griner was found to be in good condition by a U.S. Embassy official in Moscow who was granted access to her on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Griner, an Olympic gold medalist and All-Star player, has been detained in a Russian prison during a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Soccer-Ricketts family defend diversity record after fan backlash over Chelsea bid

Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family, who are among a number bidders hoping to buy Premier League club Chelsea, declared that "diversity is central to our values" after a fan backlash over previous racist remarks. The reaction was in response to leaked emails from 2019 in which American businessman Joe Ricketts described Muslims as his "enemy". Sources close to the deal have told Reuters Joe has nothing to do with the Chelsea offer, with his son Tom fronting it.

Swimming-FINA bans Russian, Belarusian athletes from 2022 world championships

FINA has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from this year's world championships in Budapest following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, swimming's global governing body said on Wednesday. FINA had last month called off the World Junior Swimming Championships that were set to take place in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan.

Tennis-Reaction to world number one Ash Barty's retirement

Following is reaction to Australia's world number one Ash Barty's retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25. AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

Tennis-Osaka soaks up Miami cheers after Indian Wells jeers

Naomi Osaka was cheered on to a 6-3 6-4 first-round win over Australia's Astra Sharma at the Miami Open on Wednesday, still stung by the heckling she received in a second round loss at Indian Wells. Playing in what she calls her home tournament, Osaka was in complete command right from the moment she stepped onto the Hard Rock Stadium court, never allowing Sharma a single break opportunity while keeping her 96th-ranked opponent under constant pressure, converting two of 11 break points.

New York City mayor set to lift vaccine mandate on athletes, performers - report

New York Mayor Eric Adams is set to lift the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for performers and professional athletes as early as this week, Politico reported on Wednesday, a rule that has come under growing criticism by local sports teams. The mandate, imposed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, is part of a larger order that all private-sector workers in New York City must show proof of vaccination, pro athletes included.

