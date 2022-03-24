Soccer-England call up goalkeeper Forster to replace Johnstone

Left Menu

Updated: 24-03-2022 07:44 IST
England have called up Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster for the international friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast after Sam Johnstone withdrew through illness. Forster, 34, has six caps to his name and returns to the England squad for the first time since October 2017. He joins Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope as the other goalkeepers in the group.

Johnstone was initially included in the squad as a replacement for the injured Aaron Ramsdale. Gareth Southgate's side host Switzerland on Saturday and Ivory Coast three days later, with both matches held at Wembley Stadium.

