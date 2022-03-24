Soccer-England call up goalkeeper Forster to replace Johnstone
He joins Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope as the other goalkeepers in the group. Johnstone was initially included in the squad as a replacement for the injured Aaron Ramsdale. Gareth Southgate's side host Switzerland on Saturday and Ivory Coast three days later, with both matches held at Wembley Stadium.
England have called up Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster for the international friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast after Sam Johnstone withdrew through illness. Forster, 34, has six caps to his name and returns to the England squad for the first time since October 2017. He joins Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope as the other goalkeepers in the group.
Johnstone was initially included in the squad as a replacement for the injured Aaron Ramsdale. Gareth Southgate's side host Switzerland on Saturday and Ivory Coast three days later, with both matches held at Wembley Stadium.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Southampton
- Ivory Coast
- England
- Switzerland
- Aaron Ramsdale
- Ivory
- Gareth Southgate's
ALSO READ
Bairstow ton leads England recovery from 48-4 to 268-6
Women's CWC: Shamilia Connell takes three as West Indies stun 2017 champions England
Women's CWC: Captain Stafanie Taylor hails WI after 'nerve-wracking' win against England
Women's CWC: Played every ball on its merit, says Shemaine Campbelle after win against England
Cricket-West Indies hand champions England second loss of World Cup