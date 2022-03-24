Gaurika fires flawless 65 to take 3-shot lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Gaurika Bishnoi, searching for her first win this season on the 2022 Women's Pro Golf Tour, played a flawless round of seven-under 65 to take a three-shot lead over Jahanvi Bakshi on the opening day of the sixth leg of the Tour here at the Golden Greens Golf and Resorts Ltd. Gaurika's last win came back in 2019, the year she won twice.

Gaurika, who was in the two-ball that went out first from the tenth tee this morning, had four birdies on the back nine of the course and then added one more on the fifth to go five-under. She went even better with an eagle on Par-5 fifth and then closed with four pars for a 65, a ladies course record at this venue. It was one of Gaurika's best rounds in a long time, as she prepares to play a few events on the Ladies European Tour later this year.

Jahanvi Bakshi, starting from the first, opened with a bogey on second, and then had six birdies, three each on either side of the course. She ended the day with a bogey on the challenging Par-4 17th for a day's effort of 68. On a day when the Golden Greens Golf Course yielded a bouquet of sub-par scores, five players, Nayanika Sanga, Seher Atwal, Pranavi Urs, amateur Nishna Patel and Durga Nittur carded 69 each.

While Neha Tripathi, HItaashee Bakshi and Lakhmehar Pardsesi were all tied for eighth with rounds of 70 each, also under par for the first round was Ridhima Dilawari (71) in 11th place. Apart from an eagle by Gaurika on the fifth, there was another eagle by Shagun Narain (77), who was T-20. (ANI)

