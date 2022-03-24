Naval Tata Hockey Academy register huge win in Sub-Junior Academy National Championship

Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur, Army Boys Sports Company and Ghumanhera Riser's Academy recorded victories in their respective matches on the opening day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 here at Ghumanhera Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.In the tournament opener, Raja Karan Hockey Academy recorded a thumping 7-1 win over Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati in Pool F. Skipper Neeraj opened the scoring for Raja Karan Hockey Academy in the sixth minute. Thereafter, Sourav (43') doubled their lead by notching up their second goal in the third quarter and two minutes later Amarjot Singh (45') added another goal. Five goals were smashed during the fourth quarter of the contest. Ansh Kamboj (47') and Armaan Singh (50') scored one goal each while Gavish (55', 59') found the back of the net twice. Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati Captain Aman Akil Teli scored the solitary goal in the 60th minute.

In the second encounter of the day, Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur registered a commanding 13-0 victory over Salute Hockey Academy in Pool F. Satyam Pandey (5', 11', 13', 43') netted four goals for his side while Jems Nag (31', 50', 51') scored a hat-trick as Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur downed their opponent with utmost ease. Jolen Topno (25', 41') and Ankush (39', 55') netted two goals each while Ujjwal Pal (47') and Mohamed Jaeed (48') added one goal to the tally.In Pool G, Army Boys Sports Company edged past SAI - Academy 3-2 in the third contest of the day. Daya Ram broke the deadlock in the 3rd minute by scoring the first goal of the match for Army Boys Sports Company. Govind levelled the score by pulling one back for SAI - Academy in the 11th minute. Four minutes later, Poovanna M H (15') added another goal for Army Boys Sports Company to put them ahead. Vishal Shridhar Mandade scored the equalizer for his side in the 21st minute. Nitesh Sharma scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute as Army Boys Sports Company kick-started their 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 on a winning note.In the fourth match of the day, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy downed Republican Sports Club 13-0 in Pool G. Happy opened the scoring for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in the 5th minute. He finished the game with two goals with his second strike coming in the 41st minute. Other than Happy, Deepanshu (9', 15'), Sumit (18', 43'), Yuvraj Singh (12', 56') and skipper Naman Sharma (19', 38') also notched up two goals each as Ghumanhera Riser's Academy kicked off their campaign in an emphatic manner. Meanwhile, Bhanu (25'), Harsh Phalswal (27') and Akshay Kumar (40') smashed one goal each.Meanwhile, In Pool H, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy will square off against Gangpur Sports Academy in the fifth game of the day. The contest between the two formidable teams is set to begin at 04:15 PM IST. The final match of the day will be played between Har Hockey Academy and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy, starting at 06:00 PM IST. (ANI)

