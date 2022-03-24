Left Menu

I-League: Churchill Brothers hoping for change in fortunes ahead of Aizawl FC clash

After a morale-boosting win against league leaders Mohammedan SC, Churchill Brothers were hoping to revive their I-League campaign after a poor start but that fell flat as they went down to Rajasthan United FC in the previous game, increasing the pressure on assistant coach Mateus Costa and the players.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:06 IST
I-League: Churchill Brothers hoping for change in fortunes ahead of Aizawl FC clash
Churchill Brothers team during a practice session (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a morale-boosting win against league leaders Mohammedan SC, Churchill Brothers were hoping to revive their I-League campaign after a poor start but that fell flat as they went down to Rajasthan United FC in the previous game, increasing the pressure on assistant coach Mateus Costa and the players. "We have been keeping the ball well and not playing too badly but the results are just not coming for us and at the end of the day, it is those that count. It is time for the players to pull up their socks and make it count if we are to have any chance of making it to the championship stage," said assistant coach Mateus Costa.

Defender Lamgoulen Hangshing informed that the mood in the camp was still upbeat and the players were looking forward to the next game. "We know where we are falling short and everyone is working hard towards making things right again," he said.

Aizawl FC have won two in two matches after failing to win their first four and this represents a good opportunity for them to make it three wins in a row. "Churchill Brothers are a very strong side and their position in the league table does not reflect their quality. They have not been playing too badly so it is a matter of time before the results also start going their way," said head coach Yan Law.

After chopping and changing personnel in their first few games, the People's Club seems to have settled on a stable starting XI and Law believes that has also been a contributing factor to their recent form. "When there is stability, each player knows their roles and the movements of those around them. It also helps them familiarize themselves to training ground drills and specific patterns of play," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022