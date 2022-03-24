Left Menu

Boys need to keep competing for national team positions, says Stimac

Indian mens football team head coach Igor Stimac lavished praise on debutant Roshan Singh for his performance in the international friendly against Bahrain, a match which his side lost 1-2.India equalised in the second half after conceding in the 38th minute before Bahrain struck the winner just before final whistle on Wednesday night.

PTI | Manama | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:49 IST
Boys need to keep competing for national team positions, says Stimac
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Indian men's football team head coach Igor Stimac lavished praise on debutant Roshan Singh for his performance in the international friendly against Bahrain, a match which his side lost 1-2.

India equalised in the second half after conceding in the 38th minute before Bahrain struck the winner just before final whistle on Wednesday night. ''I am very happy about young Roshan Singh who confirmed he is a future Indian star -- not just in the Indian Super League, but also at the international stage,'' Stimac stated.

Roshan was involved in the team's only goal as it was his assist that Rahul Bheke headed in to restore parity in the 59th minute. ''It was a good day for all the boys to gain the experience. They all did well and they need to keep competing for their positions in the national team,'' the coach added.

India next play Belarus in another international friendly on March 26.

India had conceded a penalty early in the first half which was saved diving to his left by captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. ''I looked at the coach, and he pointed me to the left. I was lucky enough to save it,'' Gurpreet said.

''It was an important match for us, and there are many learnings. Given the fact that we had very less time to prepare, the boys did well. We need to keep our heads high and look forward to the next game,'' Gurpreet, who has played 49 international matches so far, stated.

The match also saw central defender Bheke scoring his first international goal.

''It feels great to get the name on the scoresheet. But individual stats don't matter much. We had started the game well, and got a goal early in the second half.

''Looking back, I feel we should have done better. The boys who came in did well. We have another match coming up in 3 days, and it will be a challenging one,'' Bheke said.

The international friendly matches are part of the team's preparation for the final round of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying matches which will be held in Kolkata from June 8.

India have been clubbed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia. 24 teams have been divided into six groups and the group winners, and the five best second placed teams will earn a ticket to the Asian Cup in China next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022