Gavaskar says Jadeja is ready to lead CSK if Dhoni takes a break

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:06 IST
Ravindra Jadeja Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes Ravindra Jadeja will be ready to take over the mantle of Chennai Super Kings' captaincy if the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni decides to take a game or two off in the upcoming IPL.

Dhoni, who has been the CSK captain since the league's inception in 2008, could be playing in his last IPL this season. He has already retired from international cricket.

''The way Ravindra Jadeja has matured as a player over the last few years, the way he is making the adjustment as far as his game is concerned and the way he reads match situations has been absolutely fantastic.

''If in the odd game MS Dhoni decides to take a break, I won't be surprised if the mantle of captaincy will be handed over to Jadeja,'' Gavaskar said during a Gameplan episode aired on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL.

Defending champions CSK will open their campaign against last edition's runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Gavaskar handpicked last IPL's leading run scorer, Ruturaj Gaikwadm to play a key role in CSK's title defence.

''Ruturaj Gaikwad is another player who has very little areas to improve. There is nothing really required as far as Gaikwad's improvement is concerned. He has got all the shots in the book, but the most impressive aspect is his shot selection,'' he said.

''Whatever shot he plays, he doesn't get cowed down. He is not afraid to play the lofted shot when required and his shot selection has been very good in the IPL. ''So, there is very little that Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to do. All he needs to do is keep on scoring runs similar to last season.'' PTI SSC SSC AH AH

