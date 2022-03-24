Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty was ready to quit after winning 2019 French Open: coach; NBA roundup: Ja-less Grizzlies claw past Nets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Barty was ready to quit after winning 2019 French Open: coach

Ash Barty's stunning decision to quit tennis at 25 and at the top of her game left the tennis world stunned but her coach Craig Tyzzer revealed the Australian was ready to bow out years ago just as her career was taking off. Barty, who walked away from the sport in late-2014 and came back in 2016, made her Grand Slam breakthrough at the French Open in 2019, a watershed moment in the Queenslander's career.

NBA roundup: Ja-less Grizzlies claw past Nets

Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton scored 23 points apiece for the host Memphis Grizzlies, who blew an 18-point lead before executing down the stretch in a 132-120 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Nets fell despite getting 43 points from Kyrie Irving and 35 from Kevin Durant, and despite Memphis playing without Ja Morant, who sat out a second straight game due to a sore right knee.

Ukrainian female soccer pros find new training ground in Germany

A semi-professional female soccer team that fled the war in Ukraine has found shelter and a new training ground at the German Bundesliga club 1.FC Cologne. The team will coach other amateur or professional Ukrainian athletes stranded in Cologne, 1.FC Cologne Foundation member Thorsten Friedrich told Reuters in an interview.

Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor arrested over alleged road traffic violation

Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor was arrested for "alleged road traffic violations" in Dublin, his spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. "Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police force) for alleged road traffic violations," the spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

Tennis-Barty looks forward to family time, helping Indigenous community

Ash Barty said on Thursday there was no perfect time to bow out of tennis but that claiming the Australian Open championship in front of home fans was the ideal finish to her career. Speaking to reporters in Brisbane a day after announcing her shock decision to retire, three-times Grand Slam winner Barty said she had no regrets about walking away from the sport at the age of 25 and at the top of the world rankings.

U.S. basketball player detained by Russia in good condition -State Dept

Detained American basketball player Brittney Griner was found to be in good condition by a U.S. Embassy official in Moscow who was granted access to her on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Griner, an Olympic gold medalist and All-Star player, has been detained in a Russian prison during a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Swimming-FINA bans Russian, Belarusian athletes from 2022 world championships

FINA has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from this year's world championships in Budapest following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, swimming's global governing body said on Wednesday. FINA had last month called off the World Junior Swimming Championships that were set to take place in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan.

NHL roundup: Sabres edge Penguins in shootout

Tage Thompson, who scored twice in regulation, and Alex Tuch scored in a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 4-3 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. Sabers goaltender Craig Anderson stopped both shooters he faced in the shootout and made 23 saves through regulation and overtime.

Tennis-Kyrgios, Osaka make winning starts at Miami Open

Australian Nick Kyrgios sealed a comfortable victory over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday, while former world number one Naomi Osaka defeated Astra Sharma. Wildcard Kyrgios fired down 12 aces and did not face a single break point in his 7-6(3) 6-3 win.

New York City mayor set to lift vaccine mandate on athletes, performers - report

New York Mayor Eric Adams is set to lift the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for performers and professional athletes as early as this week, Politico reported on Wednesday, a rule that has come under growing criticism by local sports teams. The mandate, imposed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, is part of a larger order that all private-sector workers in New York City must show proof of vaccination, pro athletes included.

