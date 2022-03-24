Left Menu

Women's CWC: Bismah Maroof blames two run-outs damaged their top order against England

After facing a nine-wicket defeat against England in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here at Hagley Oval on Thursday, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof said that the two run-outs in the match damaged their top order's batting.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:40 IST
Women's CWC: Bismah Maroof blames two run-outs damaged their top order against England
Pakistan Women's team (Photo/ PCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

After facing a nine-wicket defeat against England in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here at Hagley Oval on Thursday, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof said that the two run-outs in the match damaged their top order's batting. Sidra Ameen and Sidra Nawaz were the only two batters for Pakistan who put up scores of 20+ as the rest of the batting order had no answer to the English bowlers.

"I think two run-outs in the top order damaged us. If we could have stayed in, we could have batted more and played 50 overs, which would have given bowlers more to defend. Our bowling is our strength, so we believe we can take wickets of any team. That's why we like to bowl first and chase," said Bismah Maroof in a post-match presentation. "Our batting approach has to be changed and we are talking about that. We have hitters who can play shots. It's just about applying ourselves. Diana Baig was brilliant, Fatima Sana was brilliant in the previous game and I hope she comes good in the next," said Maroof.

England will next face Bangladesh on the final day of the league stages on Sunday, with a victory ensuring them a spot in the semi-final. Pakistan, on the other hand, faces hosts New Zealand on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022