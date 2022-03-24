Women's CWC: Bismah Maroof blames two run-outs damaged their top order against England

After facing a nine-wicket defeat against England in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here at Hagley Oval on Thursday, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof said that the two run-outs in the match damaged their top order's batting. Sidra Ameen and Sidra Nawaz were the only two batters for Pakistan who put up scores of 20+ as the rest of the batting order had no answer to the English bowlers.

"I think two run-outs in the top order damaged us. If we could have stayed in, we could have batted more and played 50 overs, which would have given bowlers more to defend. Our bowling is our strength, so we believe we can take wickets of any team. That's why we like to bowl first and chase," said Bismah Maroof in a post-match presentation. "Our batting approach has to be changed and we are talking about that. We have hitters who can play shots. It's just about applying ourselves. Diana Baig was brilliant, Fatima Sana was brilliant in the previous game and I hope she comes good in the next," said Maroof.

England will next face Bangladesh on the final day of the league stages on Sunday, with a victory ensuring them a spot in the semi-final. Pakistan, on the other hand, faces hosts New Zealand on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)