Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra to fight third pro bout in USA on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra is set to take on USA's Brandon Sandoval in the lightweight category in his third professional bout in Plant City, Florida on Friday.

The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver medallist Jangra had turned professional in March last year.

He will compete in the lighweight (61kg) category in a four-round contest in the event hosted by ProBox Promotions, which will be headlined by French boxer Mohamed Mimoune and local favourite Cesar Francis.

The 2013 Asian Championship silver medallist was last seen in action in August last year, when he won his second professional bout via a Technical Knockout against USA's Devon Lira.

Jangra remains unbeaten in his nascent two-bout professional career. He had defeated Argentina's Luciano Ramos in his debut bout in a four-round unanimous decision.

Jangra, who competed in the 69kg category as an amateur, has been training hard and sparring with world champions in preparation for his fight and has big plans for a June event following the bout on Friday.

