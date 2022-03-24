Left Menu

Motor racing-Aston Martin's Vettel a doubt for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Aston Martin said Hulkenberg would be on standby for the race in Jeddah. "Sebastian Vettel has not yet returned the required negative COVID test to fly to the #SaudiArabiaGP," Aston Martin said on Twitter. "Nico Hulkenberg will be in Jeddah to deputise for Seb if necessary.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:08 IST
Motor racing-Aston Martin's Vettel a doubt for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has yet to return a negative test for COVID-19 that will allow him to travel for this weekend's Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix, the team said on Thursday.

The four-times world champion missed the season opener in Bahrain last weekend after testing positive, with reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg replacing him. Aston Martin said Hulkenberg would be on standby for the race in Jeddah.

"Sebastian Vettel has not yet returned the required negative COVID test to fly to the #SaudiArabiaGP," Aston Martin said on Twitter. "Nico Hulkenberg will be in Jeddah to deputise for Seb if necessary. We will delay our final decision until Friday to provide Seb every opportunity to race."

Hulkenberg finished 17th in Bahrain, while Lance Stroll was 12th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022