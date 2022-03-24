Left Menu

I have no regrets, says Barty after bowing out of tennis

A day after announcing her retirement from professional tennis, Ash Barty has said, certainly have no regrets at a news conference here on Thursday. The world number one Barty shocked the world when she announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25 on Wednesday. Barty had recently won the Australian Open title as well as winning Wimbledon last year.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:18 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ashbarty )
  • Country:
  • Australia

A day after announcing her retirement from professional tennis, Ash Barty has said, ''certainly have no regrets'' at a news conference here on Thursday. The world number one Barty shocked the world when she announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25 on Wednesday. Barty had recently won the Australian Open title as well as winning Wimbledon last year. She had not played in any tournament since the Australian Open this year. The Australian said, ''I just knew that for me that the time was right, I'd given absolutely everything that I could to the sport.'' Without revealing anything particular, Barty added, ''I'm excited for what's next for my next chapter as Ash Barty, the person and not the athlete.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

