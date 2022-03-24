Soccer-India edtech firm BYJU'S named a sponsor of Qatar World Cup
Indian education technology firm BYJU'S was named as a sponsor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based firm, which offers online education catering to all age groups, also sponsors the Indian cricket team and said the deal was its first major move into soccer. Financial details of the agreement were not announced.
Indian education technology firm BYJU'S was named as a sponsor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based firm, which offers online education catering to all age groups, also sponsors the Indian cricket team and said the deal was its first major move into soccer.
Financial details of the agreement were not announced. "It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport," said BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in a statement.
Kay Madati, chief commercial officer of world soccer's governing body FIFA, said: "We are delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU'S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world." The deal comes after FIFA said on Tuesday it had entered into a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based Crypto.com for the World Cup, which will be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Byju Raveendran
- India
- BYJU
- BYJU'S
- World Cup
- Indian
- Bengaluru
- Crypto.com
- Singapore
- FIFA
- Qatar World Cup
ALSO READ
Tennis-Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear if he can enter U.S. -tournament organisers
PREVIEW-Tennis-Nadal the man to beat, Osaka eyes return to glory at Indian Wells
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear he can enter U.S. -tournament organisers
Tennis-Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear he can enter U.S. -tournament organisers
Novak Djokovic part of Indian Wells draw but participation status still unclear