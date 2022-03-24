Left Menu

Soccer-India edtech firm BYJU'S named a sponsor of Qatar World Cup

Indian education technology firm BYJU'S was named as a sponsor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based firm, which offers online education catering to all age groups, also sponsors the Indian cricket team and said the deal was its first major move into soccer. Financial details of the agreement were not announced.

24-03-2022
Financial details of the agreement were not announced.

Financial details of the agreement were not announced. "It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport," said BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in a statement.

Kay Madati, chief commercial officer of world soccer's governing body FIFA, said: "We are delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU'S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world." The deal comes after FIFA said on Tuesday it had entered into a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based Crypto.com for the World Cup, which will be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

