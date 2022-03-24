IPL 2022: Rahul Chahar calls Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal 'focused leader'

By Tushar Mamgain Ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner Rahul Chahar praised skipper Mayank Agarwal and called him a leader who is always 'focused'.

Rahul, who was earlier with Mumbai Indians (MI), was bought by PBKS for Rs 5.25 crore during the mega auction of IPL 2022. "Mayank is a great player as he has been doing so well for India and earlier for India A as well. He has been an integral part of PBKS for the last 3-4 years and scoring so many runs. Ever since we have started practicing together, I have observed that he is a great leader, who is always focused about everything," Rahul told ANI.

Speaking about IPL's new format of the group system which was earlier there in 2011, the spinner said that he is not concerned about which team he is facing. "Honestly, I am not thinking about the new format rules as I am not concerened about whom I am facing. It's just that we are being focused on performing and winning each and every game," said the spinner.

Rahul further expressed his excitement at joining the new team in the upcoming edition of IPL and said that he is really looking forward to wearing 'new colours'. "I am really excited for the new season, especially for the new colours I am excited. I just got married and looking forward for a really good season. The new season is like a new beginning for everyone. There is so much positivity in our camp right now and we have been practicing with such a positive mindset everyday," said Rahul.

"I think the combinations which we have created this time, will be really helpful for us. Currently, Ness Wadia sir is also there with us in our bubble and he has been motivating us throughout to perform better," he added. IPL 2022 will start from Saturday with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off in the first clash. PBKS will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening game on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)