Soccer-Japan, Saudi Arabia qualify for World Cup finals
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 24-03-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 16:36 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Japan beat Australia 2-0 on Thursday to qualify for World Cup finals for the seventh successive edition, with their victory at Sydney's Olympic Stadium also taking Saudi Arabia through.
Australia will now advance to a play-off against the third-placed team from the other Asian qualifying group for the right to face the fifth-ranked team from South America for another spot in Qatar. (Editing by Alex Richardson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Australia
- Asian
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- South America
- World Cup
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-Boring draw deflates Australia's much-hyped return to Pakistan
GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Australia PM to declare east coast floods national emergency
As Russia attacks Ukraine, China eyes the Indo-Pacific -Australia intelligence boss
Australia to declare east coast floods a national emergency