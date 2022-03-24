Soccer-Japan, Saudi Arabia qualify for World Cup finals

Japan beat Australia 2-0 on Thursday to qualify for World Cup finals for the seventh successive edition, with their victory at Sydney's Olympic Stadium also taking Saudi Arabia through.

Australia will now advance to a play-off against the third-placed team from the other Asian qualifying group for the right to face the fifth-ranked team from South America for another spot in Qatar. (Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)