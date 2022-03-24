Left Menu

Soccer-Schar out of Swiss camp with adductor injury

Switzerland will be without defender Fabian Schar for their World Cup warm-up friendlies against England and Kosovo after he was injured in training, the Swiss football federation said on Thursday. Schar, 30, left the Swiss training camp in Marbella early on Thursday because of an adductor problem and is returning to his club Newcastle United. A replacement will not be nominated, the statement said.

Reuters | Marbella | Updated: 24-03-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:38 IST
Soccer-Schar out of Swiss camp with adductor injury
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Spain

Switzerland will be without defender Fabian Schar for their World Cup warm-up friendlies against England and Kosovo after he was injured in training, the Swiss football federation said on Thursday. Schar, 30, left the Swiss training camp in Marbella early on Thursday because of an adductor problem and is returning to his club Newcastle United.

A replacement will not be nominated, the statement said. Switzerland have already lost the services of first choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The Swiss, who qualified for Qatar by topping their group, take on England at Wembley on Saturday and Kosovo in Zurich on Tuesday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022