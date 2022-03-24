La Liga club Cadiz adopts TMC Turf Park centre in Thane

Spain's La Liga club, Cadiz CF has adopted the TMC Turf Park centre in Thane, Maharashtra. The adoption of the centre included Cadiz CF's involvement in the administration of the programme, which imparts technical training to youth and trainers, and further developmental engagement activities.

The partnership was launched through an engagement initiative for the participants of the programme at Turf Park involving a tournament on March 23. Cadiz CF has been involved in projects in India since several years, recognising the passion and potential the market presents. Since 2018, a large scale scouting project was initiated by Cadiz CF for young aspiring footballers in the country to receive football training from top coaches in Spain.

Three trials have been conducted so far, covering more than 22 cities to select students. Cadiz CF also partnered with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the AIFF Masters programme which provides students with experiential learning opportunities. "The synergies between the work we're doing here in India and the values that Cadiz CF, which despite being a relatively small club from a smaller city is loved and supported all over Spain, holds are very strong. Our shared passion for developing the beautiful game and the appetite we see this country has for it are what makes them the perfect partners for the La Liga Football Schools programme. We are very excited to see what we are able to create for our students at TMC Turf Park in Thane with Cadiz CF," said Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India.

"India has been a focus market for us at Cadiz CF since 3+ years now and everything we've learned about the sports and football culture and landscape so far has been beyond promising. The work La Liga is doing, specially with the La Liga Football Schools, is pivotal in developing football at a grassroots level and we're elated to be involved in such a project," said Kike Perez, International Director, Cadiz CF. (ANI)

