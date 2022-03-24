Nepal PM Deuba to visit India next week

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba would travel to India next week on a maiden three-day official visit during which he would hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Deuba is visiting India from April 1 to 4 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, an aide of the Nepalese prime minister told PTI, confirming his visit to India, which is yet to be announced officially.

This will be Deuba’s first foreign visit since he assumed office in July last year for a record fifth time.

Deuba would hold high-level meetings with his Indian counterpart Modi and other senior leaders during his stay in Delhi, officials here said.

Earlier in January, he was scheduled to travel to India to participate in a business summit in Gujarat. However, the trip was cancelled after the summit was postponed due to the growing cases of Covid-19.

Deuba and Modi had met in Glasgow, Scotland in November last year on the sidelines of the UN climate conference and had a ''fruitful talks'' on many aspects of India-Nepal friendship.

Deuba had thanked his Indian counterpart for providing support to Nepal in essential medical supplies and vaccines in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic during their first meeting in Glasgow.

During the meeting, overall matters of the bilateral relations were discussed.

Deuba's visit will take place immediately after Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi's three-day tour to Nepal from March 25 to March 27.

Nepal has recently appointed senior economist Shankar Prasad Sharma as its ambassador to India.

