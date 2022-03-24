Army chief presents President's Colours to two battalions of Dogra regiment
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday presented the 'President's Colours' to two battalions of the Dogra Regiment at a ceremony in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh.
The battalions that received the prestigious 'President's Colours' are 20 DOGRA and 21 DOGRA.
The Colour Presentation Parade was also witnessed by former Army Chief Gen NC Vij (retd).
After reviewing the parade, the Army Chief appreciated the rich traditions of the Dogra Regiment in all spheres of military activities to include operations, training and sports, an official statement said. It said Gen Naravane also complimented the newly raised units for their remarkable performance within a short period of time and conveyed his best wishes to all ranks to serve the nation with pride.
