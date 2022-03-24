Left Menu

Baseball-Yankees retain title of MLB's most valuable team - Forbes

According to Forbes, the average value of MLB's 30 teams rose 9% from last year to an all-time high of $2.07 billion due in part to new sources of sponsorship revenue -- jersey patches and helmet decals -- expected to begin with the 2023 season. The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves were ranked 10th on the list with a value of $2.1 billion, up 12% from last year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:20 IST
Baseball-Yankees retain title of MLB's most valuable team - Forbes
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The New York Yankees are Major League Baseball's most valuable team for a 24th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2022/03/24/baseballs-most-valuable-teams-2022-yankees-hit-6-billion-as-new-cba-creates-new-revenue-streams/?sh=482a4e13600a on Thursday. The 27-time World Series champions, which have held the top spot since Forbes began tracking MLB team finances in 1998, were valued at $6 billion, up 14% from last year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ($4 billion), Boston Red Sox ($3.9 billion), Chicago Cubs ($3.8 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($3.5 billion) rounded out the top five. According to Forbes, the average value of MLB's 30 teams rose 9% from last year to an all-time high of $2.07 billion due in part to new sources of sponsorship revenue -- jersey patches and helmet decals -- expected to begin with the 2023 season.

The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves were ranked 10th on the list with a value of $2.1 billion, up 12% from last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022