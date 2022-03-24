Sports News Roundup: Ja-less Grizzlies claw past Nets; Sabres edge Penguins in shootout and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Ja-less Grizzlies claw past Nets

Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton scored 23 points apiece for the host Memphis Grizzlies, who blew an 18-point lead before executing down the stretch in a 132-120 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Nets fell despite getting 43 points from Kyrie Irving and 35 from Kevin Durant, and despite Memphis playing without Ja Morant, who sat out a second straight game due to a sore right knee.

Figure skating-ISU removes commentating duo over insulting remark

The International Skating Union (ISU) has replaced its world championship commentators after they made derogatory comments aimed at Canadian Meagan Duhamel. Commentator Simon Reed called Duhamel, the "bitch from Canada" at the end of Wednesday's pairs event, apparently thinking his microphone was turned off.

Motor racing-Statistics for the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix

Statistics for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah: Lap distance: 6.174km. Total distance: 308.450km (50 laps)

Cricket-UK govt backs calls to cut funding unless ECB tackles racism

The British government has supported a parliamentary committee's recommendation to limit public funding for cricket unless the sport can demonstrate continuous progress in getting rid of racism, it said on Thursday. The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport parliamentary committee issued its report in January, saying cricket must clean up its act or face cuts in funding.

Tennis-Barty looks forward to family time, helping Indigenous community

Ash Barty said on Thursday there was no perfect time to bow out of tennis but that claiming the Australian Open championship in front of home fans was the ideal finish to her career. Speaking to reporters in Brisbane a day after announcing her shock decision to retire, three-times Grand Slam winner Barty said she had no regrets about walking away from the sport at the age of 25 and at the top of the world rankings.

Figure skating-Shmuratko skates world championships' short programme with Ukraine training shirt

Ivan Shmuratko took the ice wearing his Ukraine training t-shirt for the men's short programme at the figure skating world championships on Thursday. The 20-year-old, who performed his routine to Charles Aznavour's 'Une Vie d'Amour' with a yellow and blue heart knitted on the chest of his outfit, received a rousing welcome from the crowd, with several fans holding Ukraine or peace-promoting flags.

NHL roundup: Sabres edge Penguins in shootout

Tage Thompson, who scored twice in regulation, and Alex Tuch scored in a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 4-3 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. Sabers goaltender Craig Anderson stopped both shooters he faced in the shootout and made 23 saves through regulation and overtime.

NYC Mayor Adams lifts vaccine mandate for pro athletes, performers

New York Mayor Eric Adams said on Thursday he was lifting the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for professional athletes and performers, allowing unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play at home and lifting a cloud ahead of Major League Baseball's opening day. The mandate, imposed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, was part of a larger order that all private-sector workers in New York City must show proof of vaccination.

Tennis-Kyrgios, Osaka make winning starts at Miami Open

Australian Nick Kyrgios sealed a comfortable victory over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday, while former world number one Naomi Osaka defeated Astra Sharma. Wildcard Kyrgios fired down 12 aces and did not face a single break point in his 7-6(3) 6-3 win.

Motor racing-Verstappen keen to move on from Bahrain blank

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen goes into Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix keen to get over Red Bull's "double-DNF" hangover and get his title defence going after starting the season with a blank in Bahrain. The Dutchman was on course to finish second at the Sakhir season opener after engaging in a race-long battle with Ferrari's winner Charles Leclerc.

(With inputs from agencies.)