Soccer-Arsenal's Saka leaves England camp due to COVID-19

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka has tested positive for COVID-19 and has left the England training camp, the English FA said on Thursday. Saka had been isolating from the rest of the squad at St George's Park since Wednesday and has now returned home, the FA added. England will play friendlies against Switzerland on Saturday and Ivory Coast on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium, having qualified for the 2022 World Cup back in November.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:26 IST
