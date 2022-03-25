Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Osaka cruises past Kerber to reach third round in Miami

A dominant Naomi Osaka beat German 13th seed Angelique Kerber 6-2 6-3 on Thursday in a one-sided clash of two former world number ones to reach the third round of the Miami Open where Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep withdrew with injuries. Four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka made a strong start against Kerber, grabbing an early break to go 2-0 up and never looked back in a 29-minute opening set during which she won 91% of her first-serve points.

Soccer - Portugal survive late drama to beat Turkey in World Cup playoff semi

Portugal survived a nervy finale to move one step closer to reaching the World Cup with a 3-1 win over Turkey, who missed a late penalty that could have forced extra time in their playoff semi-final on Thursday. Roared on by a sold-out Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal dominated the game from the start and went 2-0 up in the first half after Otavio scored one goal and created another for Diogo Jota.

Figure skating-Shmuratko skates world championships' short programme with Ukraine training shirt

Ivan Shmuratko took the ice wearing his Ukraine training t-shirt for the men's short programme at the figure skating world championships on Thursday. The 20-year-old, who performed his routine to Charles Aznavour's 'Une Vie d'Amour' with a yellow and blue heart knitted on the chest of his outfit, received a rousing welcome from the crowd, with several fans holding Ukraine or peace-promoting flags.

Soccer - World Cup agony for Italy again after N Macedonia sucker punch

Italy missed out on the World Cup finals again after losing 1-0 at home to North Macedonia in their playoff semi-final on Thursday as Aleksandar Trajkovski's last-gasp strike earned the visitors a famous win. European champions Italy did not qualify for the World Cup four years ago, their first failure to reach soccer's global showpiece tournament since 1958, but they dominated from the off in Palermo and looked on course for victory.

Figure skating - Americans Knierim and Frazier win pairs world title

Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier performed a flawless free programme to win the pairs title at the figure skating world championships on Thursday. The duo finished sixth at last month's Olympics but in the absence of the Russian and Chinese pairs, Knierim and Fraizier were clear favourites and they delivered.

Arizona, Oklahoma legislatures pass transgender sports bans

Arizona and Oklahoma passed bills on Thursday that would ban transgender youth from participating in girls' sports, the latest in a flurry of state legislation passed by Republicans on the hot-button, election year issue. In addition to the Republican-sponsored "Save Women's Sports Act", Arizona lawmakers passed legislation that would prohibit physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors. Both bills are now headed to the desk of Governor Doug Ducey, also a Republican.

Tennis - Barty retirement a sign of the times, say sports industry experts

Ash Barty's retirement from tennis is symptomatic of how the new generation of players view their careers and sport must rise to the challenge of ensuring a healthier overall environment to retain its top talent, industry experts have told Reuters. The Australian world number one announced her decision to retire on Wednesday. She said she had achieved everything she set out to and cited fatigue with life on the Tour.

Soccer - Portugal must respect North Macedonia as much as Italy, coach says

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he warned many times that North Macedonia could shock Italy and he was proved right when they won their World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final 1-0 in Palermo on Thursday. North Macedonia will play the Portuguese in Porto on Tuesday after Portugal beat Turkey 3-1, with the winners advancing to this year's World Cup in Qatar.

NYC Mayor Adams lifts vaccine mandate for pro athletes, performers

New York Mayor Eric Adams said on Thursday he was lifting the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for professional athletes and performers, allowing unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play at home and lifting a cloud ahead of Major League Baseball's opening day. Adams said he signed an order exempting New York City-based athletes and performers from the city's private employer vaccine mandate imposed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio. That mandate requires private-sector workers to show proof of vaccination.

Soccer-Quaison fires Sweden to extra-time World Cup playoff win over Czechs

Sweden substitute Robin Quaison struck in the second half of extra time to secure a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and set up a clash away to Poland next Tuesday with a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar up for grabs. The Czechs had an early goal ruled out for a foul and the Swedes had the lion's share of possession for most of the playoff semi-final, but the two sides struggled to break each other down in a game full of tough tackling and wayward passing.

