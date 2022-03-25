Left Menu

Soccer-Uruguay, Ecuador qualify for World Cup finals in Qatar

Reuters | Montevideo | Updated: 25-03-2022 07:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 07:12 IST
Uruguay and Ecuador secured their spots at the World Cup finals on Thursday, joining Brazil and Argentina as the automatic qualifiers from the South American group.

Uruguay beat Peru 1-0 and Ecuador lost 3-1 to Paraguay, with both teams on 25 points with one match to play. Peru are on 21 points in fifth place.

