Soccer-Uruguay, Ecuador qualify for World Cup finals in Qatar

Uruguay and Ecuador secured their spots at the World Cup finals on Thursday, joining Brazil and Argentina as the automatic qualifiers from the South American group.

Uruguay beat Peru 1-0 and Ecuador lost 3-1 to Paraguay, with both teams on 25 points with one match to play. Peru are on 21 points in fifth place.

