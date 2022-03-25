Left Menu

Tennis-Thiem to return at claycourt Challenger event in Spain

"I want to start getting contact with the competition after all these months and I believe this is the right way to start," Thiem said on Instagram on Thursday. "It's been a very, very tough period for me and to go back to competition is what I need ...

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 08:15 IST
Tennis-Thiem to return at claycourt Challenger event in Spain

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem said he will make his return from a wrist injury at the ATP Challenger Tour claycourt event in Marbella, Spain which begins on Sunday. Thiem has not played since suffering the injury at the 2021 Mallorca Open and the 28-year-old, who has slipped to 50th in the world rankings, was unable to defend his U.S. Open crown last year.

He has accepted a wildcard for the Andalucia Open in Marbella, where three-times major champion Stan Wawrinka will also make his comeback from injury. "I want to start getting contact with the competition after all these months and I believe this is the right way to start," Thiem said on Instagram on Thursday.

"It's been a very, very tough period for me and to go back to competition is what I need ... I know this will be a slow process of getting back to the top level, but I am ready to work hard and start humble." The Austrian had delayed his comeback after withdrawing from tournaments in Argentina, Brazil, Chile as well as ATP Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022