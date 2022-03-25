Cricket-Australia to tour Sri Lanka for all-format series
Australia will visit Sri Lanka to play an all format series in June and July, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Friday. The teams will play three Twenty20 internationals, five one-day matches and two tests during the series. The series will begin with the first T20 on June 7 and end with the second test, scheduled for July 8-12.
Australia will visit Sri Lanka to play an all format series in June and July, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Friday. The teams will play three Twenty20 internationals, five one-day matches and two tests during the series. Matches will be held in Colombo, Kandy and Galle.
"We are in for some exciting cricket, especially considering that an Australian tour to Sri Lanka is taking place after five years, since last time they toured Sri Lanka," said Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC. The series will begin with the first T20 on June 7 and end with the second test, scheduled for July 8-12.
