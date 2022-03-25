Can Liverpool become the first team in the Premier League era to win the quadruple?

After their 2-0 victory at Arsenal, which showed tremendous character after being second best in the first half, Liverpools quadruple odds are shortening, having 25/1 on the Reds winning the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup. The latter of which they've already won against Chelsea.

Talk of achieving a quadruple felt like something of a pipe dream over the Christmas period. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool was steadily falling off the pace at the top of the English Premier League, with Manchester City leading the way. The Reds also had the not-so-insignificant issue of losing star forwards Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the New Year.

Fortunately for Klopp and the Liverpool faithful, both Salah and Mane both came back from international duty unscathed. The pair faced off against one another in the AFCON final between Egypt and Senegal, with Mane and Senegal coming out on top. However, the pair will be hoping for multiple celebrations together before the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

With 29 Premier League games played, Liverpool has their destiny back in their own hands. They are just one point behind current leaders Manchester City, but they play City on 10th April, a date which is increasingly being viewed by pundits as the title decider. Below, we look at what must happen on the three remaining fronts for Liverpool to secure dominance both domestically and continentally.

Premier League prospects

Image Credit: Piqsels.com

Many Premier League pundits believed the acid test for Liverpool would be their tricky fixtures against West Ham and Arsenal prior to the big game with City. They came out of those games with six points and two clean sheets, setting themselves up masterfully for an exciting end to the Premier League campaign.

The Reds have relegation-threatened Watford up next in the league before the six-pointer with Pep Guardiola's troops. Beyond that fixture, Liverpool still has the small matter of back-to-back derby games against Manchester United and Everton. That's followed by a trip to a resurgent Newcastle that could still need the points to keep themselves clear of the relegation zone.

The final run-in sees the Reds face Tottenham, Southampton, and Wolves. Tottenham is highly likely to need the points, with Antonio Conte's men battling for that fourth and final Champions League qualification place. However, Southampton is almost certain to have little to play for by then and could be more of a pushover.

The final day encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers is a difficult one. Wolves have been much-improved underboss Bruno Lage, particularly on a defensive level. Wanderers have forced themselves into European contention themselves so could still have Europa League aspirations of their own on 22nd May. It's not plain sailing for Manchester City either though, with Newcastle, West Ham, and Aston Villa making up their final three league games.

FA Cup chances

It's already down to the last eight in the FA Cup. Liverpool has a favorable draw in the quarter-finals, having been paired against Championship side Nottingham Forest. The East Midlands club are battling for a Championship playoff place this season and maybe more focused on their promotion bid than a credible tilt at the FA Cup – despite the excitement the cup run has created at The City Ground.

A quick glance at some of the other quarter-final ties sees Chelsea also pitted against second-tier opposition in the form of Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough. The Blues will also be hopeful of a safe passage to the semi-finals like Jurgen Klopp's troops. Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City are also still in the FA Cup and could hold the key to derailing the quadruple bid. They face Southampton in their quarter-final contest. However, with the Saints having very little to play for in the league, they may give everything they've got to try and knock City out on home soil.

The other remaining quarter-final tie is an all-Premier League encounter between Crystal Palace and Everton, which could provide some light relief from Everton's relegation fears. It's quite plausible that the semi-finals could feature Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton, which would throw up all manner of difficult potential contests in the last four for Klopp.

UEFA Champions League hopes

Liverpool and the Champions League go together like fish and chips. The Merseyside club is no strangers to winning this competition and they have a genuine shot at doing so again this season. They've been given a favorable quarter-final tie with Portuguese champions Benfica. The draw has ensured they've avoided the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid.

Bayern is always dark horses for this competition. There were some analysts that feared they could be knocked out by Red Bull Salzburg in the previous round, but the German champions dismissed this by comprehensively brushing aside their Austrian counterparts in the second leg at home. They too have a fortuitous draw with Spanish side Villarreal who have embarked on a bold run in Europe despite sitting seventh in La Liga.

Current European champions Chelsea face Real Madrid, which will see at least one of Liverpool's credible Champions League rivals knocked out. Meanwhile, Premier League title rivals Manchester City face Atletico Madrid, with Diego Simeone's men potentially having the backbone to halt Guardiola's side in their tracks.

Both Liverpool and Bayern have the easier routes to the semi-finals, but the draw for the last four would determine how easily Liverpool can find a route to the final.

Whichever way you look at it, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp need every star possible to align in their favor. Although it's by no means impossible given the caliber of their squad, there is a reason why no other English club has achieved the quadruple in the Premier League era. To battle on all four fronts and maintain the fitness and freshness of key stars is miraculous.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)