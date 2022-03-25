Cricket-Australia to play two tests in Sri Lanka in multi-format series
Australia will play two tests in Sri Lanka as part of an all-format series when they tour the country in June and July for the first time since 2016, both cricket boards said on Friday. The first test will be held from June 29-July 3 and the second from July 8-12, both in Galle.
Australia will play two tests in Sri Lanka as part of an all-format series when they tour the country in June and July for the first time since 2016, both cricket boards said on Friday.
The first test will be held from June 29-July 3 and the second from July 8-12, both in Galle. The teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals and five one-day matches in Colombo and Kandy.
"There is no more challenging place to play cricket than on the subcontinent and this tour offers our players invaluable experience and another great opportunity to excel on the world stage," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO. Sri Lanka won 3-0 when they last hosted Australia in a three-test series in 2016.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cricket Australia
- Australia
- Kandy
- Sri Lanka
- Nick Hockley
- Colombo
- Galle
ALSO READ
Cricket-Pakistan board chief defends preparing lifeless pitch to thwart Australia
Australia pledges $28 billion to expand defence personnel by a third
Cricket-Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia
Cricket great Warne begins final journey home to Australia
Thousands of Australians return to 'uninhabitable' homes as floods recede