Motor racing-Vettel out of Saudi Arabian GP due to COVID, Hulkenberg to step in
Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:07 IST
Sebastian Vettel has not recovered from COVID-19 and will once again be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Aston Martin said on Friday.
Four-times world champion Vettel missed the season opener in Bahrain last weekend after testing positive ahead of the race.
