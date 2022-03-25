Left Menu

Motor racing-Vettel out of Saudi Arabian GP due to COVID, Hulkenberg to step in

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:07 IST
Sebastian Vettel Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sebastian Vettel has not recovered from COVID-19 and will once again be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Aston Martin said on Friday.

Four-times world champion Vettel missed the season opener in Bahrain last weekend after testing positive ahead of the race.

