Left Menu

Cricket-Imam holds firm as Pakistan reach 136-2 at lunch chasing 351

Pakistan lost two wickets to reach 136 at lunch on the fifth day of the deciding third and final test against Australia, chasing 351 for victory at Lahore on Friday.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:19 IST
Cricket-Imam holds firm as Pakistan reach 136-2 at lunch chasing 351
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan lost two wickets to reach 136 at lunch on the fifth day of the deciding third and final test against Australia, chasing 351 for victory at Lahore on Friday. Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq stayed unbeaten on 66 to keep the hosts alive in the chase with the captain and batting mainstay Babar Azam 17 not out at the break after an extended first session due to Friday prayer.

Australia got the wicket of Abdullah Shafique early with all-rounder Cameron Green dismissing the opener on his overnight score of 27. The experienced Azhar Ali, playing his 94th test but the first at his home ground of Gaddafi Stadium, fell for 17 to off-spinner Nathan Lyon after a decision that stoked controversy.

Australia asked for a review of the not-out decision, and the third umpire ruled in favor of the touring side after replays showed a faint edge when the ball passed the bat, although Azhar was convinced he had not hit it. The first two tests in the series - the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 - were drawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022