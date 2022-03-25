Left Menu

Australia to tour Sri Lanka for 10 matches in June and July

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:26 IST
Australia to tour Sri Lanka for 10 matches in June and July
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Australia will travel to Sri Lanka for a 10-match series in all formats in June and July in its first tour of the South Asian country since 2016 when the hosts won a three-test series 3-0.

The tour will feature three Twenty20 matches, five one-dayers, and the two tests from June 7 to July 12. Colombo will host three T20s and three one-dayers with Kandy the venue for two one-dayers.

Galle will host both test matches, from June 29-July 3 and July 8-12.

"There is no more challenging place to play cricket than on the subcontinent and this tour offers our players invaluable experience and another great opportunity to excel on the world stage," Cricket Australia's chief executive officer Nick Hockley said in a statement on Friday.

—- Australia tour of Sri Lanka: June 7: 1st T20, Colombo June 8: 2nd T20, Colombo June 11: 3rd T20, Colombo June 14: 1st ODI, Kandy June 16: 2nd ODI, Kandy June 19: 3rd ODI, Colombo June 21: 4th ODI, Colombo June 24: 5th ODI, Colombo June 29-July 3: 1st Test, Galle July 8-12: 2nd Test, Galle.

