Left Menu

Motor racing-Hulkenberg to step in again for Vettel at Saudi Arabian GP

"Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah." Teams will be in action at the Corniche circuit in Jeddah later on Friday for the first two practice sessions ahead of Sunday's main race.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:32 IST
Motor racing-Hulkenberg to step in again for Vettel at Saudi Arabian GP
Nico Hulkenberg Image Credit: Twitter (@RACERmag)

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will race for Aston Martin at Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, the team said on Friday, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel failing to recover from COVID-19 in time for the race.

Vettel missed the season opener in Bahrain last weekend after testing positive for the virus, with reserve driver Hulkenberg replacing him and finishing the race 17th. Aston Martin said Hulkenberg will once again step in for Vettel, who is expected to be fit for the Australian Grand Prix that is scheduled for April 8-10.

"@HulkHulkenberg will practice, qualify and race alongside @lance_stroll," Aston Martin said on Twitter. "Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah." Teams will be in action at the Corniche circuit in Jeddah later on Friday for the first two practice sessions ahead of Sunday's main race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022