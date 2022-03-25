Badminton-Four Chinese men's doubles players get suspended three-month bans

Left Menu

Four Chinese men's doubles players were given suspended three-month bans by Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday for violating the governing body's code of conduct by "failing to use best efforts to win" a match at the China Open in 2018.

25-03-2022
Four Chinese men's doubles players were given suspended three-month bans by Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday for violating the governing body's code of conduct by "failing to use best efforts to win" a match at the China Open in 2018. World number 17 pairing of He Ji Ting and Tan Qiang, who were the finalists at the 2018 China Open, were among the players charged. The pair also won silver at the world championships last year.

Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen, who lost to He and Tan in the quarter-finalists at the 2018 China Open, were also charged by BWF. Li has now retired from the sport. "The four players were found to have violated Article 3.1.2 of the 2017 BWF code of conduct in relation to betting, wagering and irregular match results for failing to use best efforts to win a match at the Fuzhou China Open 2018," the BWF said in a statement.

"The Independent Hearing Panel issued three-month bans from all badminton-related activities to each player. These sentences were suspended for a probationary period of two years starting 25 January 2022. "Should there be any repeat offences within the two-year probation period, the three-month bans will take effect."

Players also had to forfeit their prize money from the 2018 China Open. The BWF said the players had the right to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but no appeal had been made.

