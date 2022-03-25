Left Menu

Hulkenberg replaces Vettel again for Saudi Arabian GP

Nico Hulkenberg will again deputize for Sebastian Vettel at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as the four-time F1 champion continues his recovery from the coronavirus.Aston Martin said Friday it expects Vettel will be well enough to race at the Australian GP on April 10.Vettel missed the season-opener in Bahrain last Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Vettel missed the season-opener in Bahrain last Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. Hulkenberg finished 17th in that race. The 34-year-old Hulkenberg will drive the AMR22 in the first practice session at the Saudi Arabian GP later Friday.

Hulkenberg lost his seat in F1 at the end of the 2019 season, but he competed in two races in 2020 as a replacement for other drivers. AP BS BS

