Cricket-Lyon takes five as Australia beat Pakistan to win series 1-0

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took five wickets to help Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the final session of the deciding third test in Lahore and clinch the three-match series 1-0.

Chasing 351 for victory at the Gaddafi Stadium, the hosts were all out for 235. The first two tests of the series - the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 - were drawn.

