Cricket-Lyon takes five as Australia beat Pakistan to win series 1-0
Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:56 IST
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took five wickets to help Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the final session of the deciding third test in Lahore and clinch the three-match series 1-0.
Chasing 351 for victory at the Gaddafi Stadium, the hosts were all out for 235. The first two tests of the series - the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 - were drawn.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Pakistan
- series
- Lahore
- Nathan Lyon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-Pakistan board chief defends preparing lifeless pitch to thwart Australia
Cricket-Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia
Cricket great Warne begins final journey home to Australia
Australia pledges $28 billion to expand defence personnel by a third
Rights body raises concern about human, sex trafficking in Pakistan