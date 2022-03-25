IPL 2022: Atul Wassan praises Jadeja, calls him 'best bet' to captain CSK

After all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was appointed as the captain of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India cricketer Atul Wassan praised him and called him the 'best bet' for the franchise. Wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday handed over the leadership of CSK to Jadeja.

"Well done it's a good decision I think there is no point because you have to invest in the younger guy. Jadeja is fabulous in his Test form, one form and his T20 form. He is one of the most complete cricketers. Just to groom him for a leadership role you know it will be very good for CSK for a long time because he has got a good six to seven years of cricket ahead and Dhoni, even if he is captain, is going to have his inputs. So, Ravindra Jadeja while he is playing I can't see Dhoni playing for too many years after this IPL he is going to retire," Atul Wassan told ANI. "After you have retired from international cricket, then there is no motivation. We are wondering why he is playing and the connection that he has with CSK and the kind of franchise pressure he has with CSK. Just him being there will invest in the youngsters. So, I think Jadeja is the best bet. For Delhi also Rishabh was breaking for Delhi and he was a rookie. After doing so well, we made him the captain," he added.

CSK will be going up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural clash of IPL 2022 on Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. "I don't have any empirical data on how well Jadeja will captain. He has not captained much but this is how it is. But sometimes even great players do not make good captains. Harshly because there is no matrix. It doesn't mean if Virat has not won IPL, he is a bad captain. It just happens in T20 mode because it is spot luck," said Atul Wassan. (ANI)

