Australian rules-Buddy Franklin's 1,000th AFL goal prompts Sydney pitch invasion

Tens of thousands of Sydney Swans supporters swamped the Sydney Cricket Ground in celebration on Friday when forward Lance "Buddy" Franklin booted his 1,000th career goal in top-flight Australian rules football.

The 35-year-old became the first player in 26 years, and the sixth overall, to reach the landmark figure when, late in the final quarter, he slotted in his fourth goal of the night from 40 metres, prompting the pitch invasion which halted the game between the Swans and the Geelong Cats. Franklin's first 580 majors came playing for the Hawthorn Hawks, with whom he won two premiership medals, between 2005 and 2013, before a move north to Sydney.

He is the only player to have kicked 1,000 goals entirely in the game's modern era, which started in 1990 when the Australian Football League was formed from Victoria's near century-old state league.

