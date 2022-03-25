The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *I-League match reports.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-PREVIEW IPL returns home bigger than ever Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Indian cricket's crown jewel, the IPL, is back home: bigger, better and longer.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DUPLESSIS Was lucky to see how Dhoni's brain works: Du Plessis Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) From having Virat Kohli as part of the leadership group to learning from 'captain cool' MS Dhoni during his stint with CSK, Faf du Plessis is all excited to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL.

SPO-FOOT-IND-BELARUS-FRIENDLY India seek improved performance against Belarus in second international football friendly Manama, Mar 25 (PTI) A close 0-1 defeat against Bahrain in their previous match notwithstanding, India would look to dish out an improved show against higher-ranked Belarus in their second international football friendly here on Saturday.

SPO-FOOT-IND-STIMAC Stimac hints more changes against Belarus in second international friendly Manama, Mar 25 (PTI) Up against higher-ranked Belarus in their second international friendly here on Saturday, national football team head coach Igor Stimac on Friday said he would continue trying out new faces so as to keep his blueprint ready for the Asian Cup final round qualifiers in June.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-AUS-BANGLA Australia survive Bangladesh scare, finish on top Wellington, Mar 25 (PTI) Australia overcame a few anxious moments before getting past Bangladesh by five-wickets, a win that ensured them a top-of-the-table finish after the group stage matches of the ICC Women's World Cup here on Friday.

SPO-GOLF-WOM Tvesa top Indian at T-20 in Joburg Ladies Open Johannesburg, Mar 25 (PTI) Tvesa Malik landed an eagle on her second nine in an even par 73 second round that positioned her Tied-20th in Joburg Ladies Open, here.

