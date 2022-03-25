Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa batsman Hamza suspended by ICC over positive dope test

Furosemide, a medicine used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure and a build up of fluid in the body, is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's Prohibited List as a diuretic or masking agent. Cricket South Africa said Furosemide is not a performance enhancing substance.

South Africa batsman Zubayr Hamza Image Credit: ANI
South African test cricketer Zubayr Hamza has been provisionally suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) under its anti-doping code after testing positive for a prohibited substance, the cricket governing body said on Friday. Cricket South Africa said earlier this week that Hamza, who was left out of the squad for the series against Bangladesh, did not dispute the positive test and agreed to a voluntary suspension.

"Hamza has been charged with the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance following the detection of Furosemide in a sample collected out-of-competition on 17 January 2022," the ICC said. Furosemide, a medicine used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure and a build up of fluid in the body, is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's Prohibited List as a diuretic or masking agent.

Cricket South Africa said Furosemide is not a performance enhancing substance. The 26-year-old batter, who has played six tests for South Africa, is suspended pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.

South Africa host Bangladesh in a two-test series starting March 31.

