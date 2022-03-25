WRAPUP 1-Cricket-Lyon spins Australia to series-clinching win in final session

Australia sealed a 1-0 series win against Pakistan on their first visit to the country since 1998, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon's five-wicket haul leading an inspired bowling show against the hosts on the final day of the third test in Lahore.

Captain Babar Azam's heroic 196 in Karachi denied Australia a victory in the second test but the hosts' resistance ended in the final session of the three-match series on Friday when they folded for 235 at the Gaddafi Stadium, chasing a target of 351. The 34-year-old Lyon, who drew flak for being unable to bowl Australia to victory in Karachi, took the prized wickets of Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali and Babar in his haul of 5-83 on Friday, registering his 19th five-wicket haul in an innings.

Pat Cummins provided ample support with his accurate fast bowling by picking up three wickets as Pakistan lost by 115 runs after resuming the day on 73 without loss. Cummins, who took over as test captain in November just ahead of the Ashes series, can also claim much of the credit after his sporting declaration in Thursday's final session left the bowlers with ample time to pick up 10 wickets.

"In the first innings, the way we batted and put us ahead of the game was fantastic," Cummins, who was adjudged player of the match for his total haul of eight wickets, said at the presentation. "Thought 350, if they batted really, really well they were in the game, but thought if we bowled to our potential it was a long way away. Glad we got there in the end."

Babar, who saved the hosts from the jaws of defeat in Karachi, was once again the their last hope for a draw and made 55. Cummins dismissed Fawad Alam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who also struck an unbeaten 104 in the second innings in Karachi, in successive overs with both batters falling leg before wicket.

MISSED REVIEWS Television replays, however, showed Rizwan would have survived if he had asked for a review of the umpire's decision.

Australia also erred by not reviewing a not-out decision for a catch against Babar with replays showing the hosts' batting mainstay had got a glove to a Lyon delivery which was taken at slip by Steve Smith. Lyon should have picked up Babar on 45 just before tea but Travis Head failed to hold on to the catch at deep midwicket.

The off-spinner had the last laugh when he induced an edge from Babar with Smith, who had a tough time in the series with his catching, completing a brilliant grab low at slip. "Unfortunately we had some soft dismissals today," Babar said, adding that he was satisfied with the overall performance of his team in the series.

"Our plan was to play normally at the start and then go for victory once we were able to shift the momentum in our favour. But it did not happen." The first two tests in the series -- the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 -- were drawn with the batters dominating on placid pitches.

Opener Imam looked the most confident at the crease for Pakistan on Friday, defending resolutely during his knock of 70. He was, however, out straight after lunch when he got an inside edge to his pad against Lyon to be caught by close-in fielder Marnus Labuschagne.

The experienced Azhar, playing his 94th test but the first at his home ground, also fell for 17 to Lyon after a decision that stoked controversy. Australia asked for a review of the not-out decision and the third umpire ruled in favour of the touring side after replays showed a faint edge when the ball passed the bat, although Azhar was convinced he had not hit it.

The sides will next play three 50-over matches and one Twenty20 match at the same venue.

